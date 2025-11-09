Security breach at Matoshree: Drone spotted near Uddhav Thackeray's residence

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Anil Parab on Sunday claimed that a drone was seen hovering near ‘Matoshree’, the Bandra residence of party chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Calling it a “serious potential breach” in a high-security zone, Parab demanded an immediate police inquiry into the incident.

In a post on X, Parab said the authorities must identify the drone operator, uncover the motive behind the aerial activity and determine whether there was any “terrorist background” associated with it.

He emphasised that ‘Matoshree’ is among Mumbai’s most heavily guarded political residences, and any unauthorised drone movement in the area poses a grave security concern.

Parab asserted that flying a drone or using it for filming in such a sensitive zone without permission is “a serious offence and cannot be taken lightly”. He urged the police to conduct a comprehensive probe to establish who was responsible, why the drone was present, and whether the incident was an attempt at surveillance or intimidation.