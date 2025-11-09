Security breach at Matoshree: Drone spotted near Uddhav Thackeray's residence
Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges a security breach at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence; police say it was an authorised MMRDA survey
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLC Anil Parab on Sunday claimed that a drone was seen hovering near ‘Matoshree’, the Bandra residence of party chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Calling it a “serious potential breach” in a high-security zone, Parab demanded an immediate police inquiry into the incident.
In a post on X, Parab said the authorities must identify the drone operator, uncover the motive behind the aerial activity and determine whether there was any “terrorist background” associated with it.
He emphasised that ‘Matoshree’ is among Mumbai’s most heavily guarded political residences, and any unauthorised drone movement in the area poses a grave security concern.
Parab asserted that flying a drone or using it for filming in such a sensitive zone without permission is “a serious offence and cannot be taken lightly”. He urged the police to conduct a comprehensive probe to establish who was responsible, why the drone was present, and whether the incident was an attempt at surveillance or intimidation.
According to him, only a transparent investigation can dispel the fears arising among party workers and the public.
However, the Mumbai Police moved quickly to counter the speculation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) Manish Kalwaniya clarified that the drone was part of an ongoing survey being undertaken in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area with permission from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).
“Please avoid misinformation,” he said, asserting that there was no security breach.
The political context around the episode also remains active. Thackeray recently toured the Marathwada region, meeting farmers affected by floods and heavy rains over the past few months.
He criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP-led Mahayuti government for what he called an inadequate relief package, reiterating the Opposition’s demand for compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare and a full farm loan waiver.
Thackeray’s political trajectory remains central to Maharashtra’s recent history. After the 2019 Assembly polls, he severed ties with the BJP and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP).
The coalition collapsed in 2022 following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, which resulted in the formation of the current Mahayuti government.
With PTI inputs