Security concerns surface after ex-MLA drives Maha Dy CM Sunetra Pawar to event
Political leaders say Z+ protection norms may have been compromised amid ongoing controversy over Ajit Pawar’s death
Questions have been raised over the security arrangements for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, after an alleged breach of protocol during a recent public engagement. The controversy erupted when a former MLA from her own party reportedly asked the government-appointed driver to step aside and drove her to the programme venue himself, prompting criticism from both allies and opposition leaders, including members of the Sharad Pawar faction and a cabinet minister from the Eknath Shinde camp.
After assuming office as Deputy Chief Minister, the Mahayuti government granted Sunetra Pawar with Z+ security cover. However, when she attended an event in Chiplun on 20 February, her security protocol was allegedly not followed.
On Friday, 20 February, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar attended the wedding of Chiplun MLA Shekhar Nikam’s daughter, blessing the bride and groom on what was her first visit to Ratnagiri district since assuming office.
The Nikam and Pawar families share close personal ties, and the late Ajit Pawar had promised to attend the wedding. Since he was killed in a sudden plane crash, Sunetra Pawar attended the ceremony in his place to honour his commitment. Nikam belongs to the Ajit Pawar faction.
Sunetra travelled to Chiplun aboard a private aircraft (VT-KNH) before proceeding to the venue by road. She was received at the Chiplun helipad by former MLA Aniket Tatkare and Ajit Yashwantrao, with police security arrangements in place and a vehicle stationed for her in line with protocol.
However, instead of using the designated vehicle, she was driven to the wedding in the MLA’s car, which was taken over by former MLA Aniket Tatkare. He reportedly asked the official driver to step aside and drove the vehicle himself. The move has prompted questions about whether established security procedures were breached.
Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash remains the subject of controversy, with lingering doubts in some quarters over whether it was purely accidental or the result of foul play. In that context, critics argue that permitting an unauthorised individual to drive the Deputy Chief Minister’s vehicle could have posed a significant security risk.
Although Aniket Tatkare is the son of Sunil Tatkare, the state president of the late Ajit Pawar’s party, and the brother of state minister Aditi Tatkare, critics have questioned whether he was authorised to drive a vehicle carrying the Deputy Chief Minister and whether such an action is permissible under established Z security protocol.
Sandeep Udamale, a leader of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), objected to the incident, saying that while Ajit Pawar died in what was described as an accident, doubts still linger over the circumstances of his death. He noted that Deputy Chief Minister Sunetratai has been granted Z or Y category security cover and asked how, in such circumstances, Aniket was allowed to drive her vehicle. “Did security personnel give permission? If an untoward incident had occurred, who would have been responsible?” he asked, demanding a full investigation.
Rupali Thombare, a leader from the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, said that although Aniket is a former MLA from their party, protocol must be strictly followed. “Ajit Pawar died in an accident. We have lost a leader who was like a father to us. Government protocol should not be violated,” she said.
In a separate incident, a BJP woman leader allegedly jostled Sunetra Pawar during a government function at Shivneri Fort in Junnar on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. Thombare criticised the episode and called on BJP leaders to take action against Asha Buchke over the alleged misconduct.
Sanjay Shirsat, a leader of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and a state minister, also criticised the driving incident, stating that a vehicle carrying a Deputy Chief Minister must be driven only by an authorised government driver. “This is the rule. If something had happened in the excitement, who would have been responsible? Everyone should be aware of this,” he said.
