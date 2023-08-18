Security coordination meeting for Budha Amarnath Yatra held

A joint security review meeting was conducted on Friday at Budhal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to discuss and assess the ongoing preparations for the Budha Amarnath Yatra 2023.

The meeting, attended by representatives from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other stakeholders, aimed to ensure the safety and smooth passage of pilgrims during the pilgrimage.

The Budha Amarnath Yatra is a revered religious journey to the Budha Amarnath Temple, which holds immense significance for Hindu devotees.

"As the pilgrimage progresses, it becomes imperative to ensure the security and well-being of the participants," army said.