Security forces demolish five Maoist memorials in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur
Joint operations in South Bastar aim to weaken insurgent propaganda and disrupt recruitment networks
Security forces have demolished five memorials linked to Maoist insurgents during coordinated operations in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, officials said on Saturday, as part of an intensified campaign against Left-Wing Extremism in the South Bastar region.
The action was carried out across multiple police station areas, including Tarrem and Usur, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its specialised CoBRA units participating in the joint exercise.
Under the Tarrem police station limits, a combined team located and dismantled a memorial structure in the Mandimarka forest area. In the Usur jurisdiction, security forces razed four additional memorials — two in the Marudhabaka forests by a CRPF and CoBRA unit, and two more in the Paurguda and Singanapalli forest regions by another CRPF contingent.
Police said the operation formed part of sustained efforts to counter Maoist influence and dismantle what they described as insurgent propaganda infrastructure.
Memorials erected by Maoist groups are typically built to honour slain leaders and cadres. Officials say such structures serve as ideological symbols and tools for recruitment in remote tribal areas. By removing them, security forces aim to weaken the narrative of martyrdom and reduce the rebels’ psychological influence over local communities.
The operation follows similar actions in recent days. On 13 February, security teams in Bijapur reportedly defused improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and demolished additional Maoist memorials, including one dedicated to Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraju, the former general secretary of the CPI (Maoist) who was killed in an encounter in 2025.
Authorities also reported neutralising IEDs in areas such as Awapalli-Murdanda and Gangaloor, where explosives had allegedly been planted to target security vehicles. Memorial structures in forested stretches including Todka-Korcholi and Peddakorma were also taken down.
The Chhattisgarh government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has stepped up anti-Maoist operations in line with a pledge by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism from the state by March 2026.
Bijapur, part of the Bastar division, remains one of the most affected districts due to its dense forests and significant tribal population. Security officials say insurgents have historically exploited local grievances related to land rights and development to maintain their presence in the region.
Search operations, area domination exercises and patrols are continuing, police added, as forces seek to sustain pressure on Maoist networks operating in South Bastar.
