Security forces demolish five Maoist memorials in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Security forces have demolished five memorials linked to Maoist insurgents during coordinated operations in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, officials said on Saturday, as part of an intensified campaign against Left-Wing Extremism in the South Bastar region.

The action was carried out across multiple police station areas, including Tarrem and Usur, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its specialised CoBRA units participating in the joint exercise.

Under the Tarrem police station limits, a combined team located and dismantled a memorial structure in the Mandimarka forest area. In the Usur jurisdiction, security forces razed four additional memorials — two in the Marudhabaka forests by a CRPF and CoBRA unit, and two more in the Paurguda and Singanapalli forest regions by another CRPF contingent.

Police said the operation formed part of sustained efforts to counter Maoist influence and dismantle what they described as insurgent propaganda infrastructure.

Memorials erected by Maoist groups are typically built to honour slain leaders and cadres. Officials say such structures serve as ideological symbols and tools for recruitment in remote tribal areas. By removing them, security forces aim to weaken the narrative of martyrdom and reduce the rebels’ psychological influence over local communities.

The operation follows similar actions in recent days. On 13 February, security teams in Bijapur reportedly defused improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and demolished additional Maoist memorials, including one dedicated to Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavaraju, the former general secretary of the CPI (Maoist) who was killed in an encounter in 2025.