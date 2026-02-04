Security forces prepare final push against JeM militants holed up in Udhampur cave
Two terrorists cornered in Ramnagar forest as forces tighten cordon and step up surveillance
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are gearing up for a final operation to eliminate two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants hiding inside a natural cave in Udhampur district, after a tense night passed without any exchange of fire, officials said on Wednesday.
The militants were tracked down on Tuesday afternoon in the Jaffer forest area of Ramnagar during a joint search operation involving the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force. The discovery led to a fierce gun battle that lasted for over an hour.
Officials said one of the militants was injured in the initial encounter but managed to retreat into the cave along with his associate.
As security forces tightened the cordon, the two attempted to escape after nightfall, triggering another brief but intense exchange of fire accompanied by explosions around 7.30 pm.
Following the renewed clash, additional Army units, including paratroopers and dog squads, were deployed to reinforce the operation and prevent any breakout. Drones were also pressed into service to monitor the densely forested terrain and keep constant watch on the cave.
There was no firing reported overnight, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil around the area. Officials said the militants have so far refused to surrender, prompting preparations for a final assault to flush them out of their hideout.
The operation remains ongoing, with authorities keeping the area under close surveillance as they move to bring the encounter to a decisive conclusion.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines