Security forces prepare final push against JeM militants holed up in Udhampur cave

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are gearing up for a final operation to eliminate two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants hiding inside a natural cave in Udhampur district, after a tense night passed without any exchange of fire, officials said on Wednesday.

The militants were tracked down on Tuesday afternoon in the Jaffer forest area of Ramnagar during a joint search operation involving the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force. The discovery led to a fierce gun battle that lasted for over an hour.

Officials said one of the militants was injured in the initial encounter but managed to retreat into the cave along with his associate.