Security forces seize heroin worth Rs 15.59 crore in Mizoram, Tripura

Security forces have seized huge quantities of heroin worth Rs 15.59 crore and arrested seven drug peddlers during the past 24 hours in Mizoram and Tripura, officials said on 30 August.

Mizoram excise and narcotics department officials seized 3,310 gm of heroin valued at Rs 13.34 crore from two places near state capital Aizawl and arrested four persons on 29 August. The four, aged 25 to 40, are residents of Karimganj and Cachar districts of southern Assam.

In Tripura, police and the Assam Rifles in a joint operation apprehended three youths with 558 gm of heroin on Tuesday, 29 August at Kumarghat in Unakoti district.