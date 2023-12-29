Security forces seize pistols, hand grenades during search ops in Poonch

Security forces on Friday seized arms and ammunition, including three pistols and four hand grenades, during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police sources said.

The search was conducted by a team comprising personnel of the police and the army in the Kasblari area of the district, they said. Three pistols, six magazines, four hand grenades and 64 rounds were seized from a house, the sources added.

Following the recovery, an investigation has been launched to track down people involved in the cross-border smuggling of weapons, they said.