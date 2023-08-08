Security tightened ahead of Naga community rallies in Manipur on Wednesday

Security has been tightened across Manipur ahead of United Naga Council's proposed rallies in Naga-inhabited areas of the northeastern state on August 9 to press for successfully concluding the peace talks with the Centre based on the Framework Agreement.



In a statement, the United Naga Council (UNC) said rallies will be held in the district headquarters of Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel districts from 10 am on Wednesday.



"The inordinate delay in signing the final agreement is a cause of concern and has the potential to derail the peace negotiation," it said.



The UNC, an influential Naga body, has appealed to all Nagas to participate in the rallies in large numbers.



It said the peace process made significant progress with the signing of the historic Framework Agreement between the Centre and the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015.