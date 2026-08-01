Security tightened along Bihar-Nepal border as unrest in Nepal amid fears of spill over
Vigil intensified in Madhubani after communal violence in Nepal leaves three dead; curfew imposed in border areas
Security has been stepped up along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani district following communal unrest in neighbouring Nepal, where violence has claimed at least three lives and prompted authorities to impose curfews in border districts.
Police said surveillance has been intensified across the international border as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and prevent any spillover of tension into Indian territory.
Communal clashes erupted in Sunsari district of Nepal's Koshi province last Sunday following a dispute over the use of loudspeakers during celebrations by two religious communities. The violence and subsequent police firing left at least three people dead and dozens injured.
The unrest has since spread to parts of Nepal, prompting authorities to impose curfews, prohibitory orders and deploy additional security personnel in several districts.
On Friday, Nepalese authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in parts of Saptari district in Madhesh province, which borders India.
In response, police in Bihar's Madhubani district have intensified security arrangements along the international border.
According to an official statement, intensive surveillance, vehicle checks and search operations are being carried out on all major and alternative border routes. Additional police personnel have also been deployed at border police stations to monitor movement and maintain law and order.
Authorities appealed to residents to remain calm, comply with administrative directions and refrain from spreading or acting on rumours.
Police also urged people to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station, saying the enhanced security measures were purely preventive and aimed at ensuring peace along the sensitive border region.