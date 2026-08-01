Security tightened along Bihar-Nepal border as unrest in Nepal amid fears of spill over

Security has been stepped up along the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani district following communal unrest in neighbouring Nepal, where violence has claimed at least three lives and prompted authorities to impose curfews in border districts.

Police said surveillance has been intensified across the international border as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and prevent any spillover of tension into Indian territory.

Communal clashes erupted in Sunsari district of Nepal's Koshi province last Sunday following a dispute over the use of loudspeakers during celebrations by two religious communities. The violence and subsequent police firing left at least three people dead and dozens injured.

The unrest has since spread to parts of Nepal, prompting authorities to impose curfews, prohibitory orders and deploy additional security personnel in several districts.

On Friday, Nepalese authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in parts of Saptari district in Madhesh province, which borders India.