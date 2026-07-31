Multiple quakes hit China, Tibet, Nepal in three hours; no damage reported

A series of earthquakes struck parts of China, Tibet and Nepal within a span of little over three hours late on Thursday and early Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The strongest of the four tremors measured magnitude 4.5 and was recorded in China.

The NCS said the magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred at 1.44 am IST on Friday at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 35.259°N and longitude 99.716°E in China.

Earlier, at 12.50 am IST, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded in Tibet at a depth of 90 km. The agency had also detected another tremor measuring magnitude 4.3 in Tibet at 11.25 pm IST on Thursday. That earthquake originated at a depth of 130 km.