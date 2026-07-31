Multiple quakes hit China, Tibet, Nepal in three hours; no damage reported
Four quakes, strongest at magnitude 4.5, hit the Himalayan region overnight
A series of earthquakes struck parts of China, Tibet and Nepal within a span of little over three hours late on Thursday and early Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The strongest of the four tremors measured magnitude 4.5 and was recorded in China.
The NCS said the magnitude 4.5 earthquake occurred at 1.44 am IST on Friday at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 35.259°N and longitude 99.716°E in China.
Earlier, at 12.50 am IST, a magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded in Tibet at a depth of 90 km. The agency had also detected another tremor measuring magnitude 4.3 in Tibet at 11.25 pm IST on Thursday. That earthquake originated at a depth of 130 km.
Meanwhile, Nepal experienced a magnitude 3.4 earthquake at 1.18 am IST on Friday. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 15 km.
The four earthquakes were recorded between 11.25 pm on Thursday and 1.44 am on Friday, with focal depths ranging from 10 km to 130 km, reflecting differing seismic characteristics across the region.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the tremors, and authorities had not issued any tsunami warnings or emergency advisories as of Friday morning.
The Himalayan region, spanning Nepal, Tibet and adjoining parts of China, is one of the world's most seismically active zones. Frequent earthquakes occur due to the ongoing collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which continues to shape the region's geology.
With IANS inputs