Sedition law stay: Delhi HC to hear bail plea of Sharjeel Imam on May 26

His application seeking interim bail in the already pending plea, was posted for May 26 (Thursday) as the bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar did not assemble on Tuesday.



In the fresh bail application, he said that since the top court has put sedition (Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code) in abeyance, his case has improved for the grant of bail.



"The appellant has been incarcerated for nearly 28 months since January 28, 2020 whereas the maximum punishment for the offences -- not including 124-A IPC-- are punishable up to a maximum of 7 years of imprisonment," the plea read.



JNU scholars and activists Imam, and Umar Khalid are among the nearly a dozen people involved in the alleged larger conspiracy case linked with the Delhi riots 2020, as per the Delhi Police.