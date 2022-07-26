'Seek views of Finance Commission on promise of freebies by political parties', SC to Centre

Sibal replied that freebies are a serious matter but it is difficult to control politically and the Finance Commission, while making allocations to various states, should take this into account -- debt of states and then freebies. "Centre cannot be expected to issue directions," Sibal said, adding that the Finance Commission is the appropriate authority to examine this issue. The bench said: "We direct the government of India to get instructions in this matter..."



The Election Commission of India counsel submitted that it was held in previous judgments that a manifesto was part of the promises of a political party. The bench replied, "We are on freebies to bribe the electorate. Now if you say it's hands off for you, then what is the purpose of the Election Commission of India?" The ECI counsel suggested that the Central government could bring a law to deal with the issue, however Nataraj suggested that it falls under the domain of the ECI.



The bench responded that under this scenario, it will record that the Central government has nothing to say on this, and queried, "Why is the Centre hesitating to take a stand?"



The top court was hearing a PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay against the announcements made by political parties for inducing voters, through freebies, during elections. During the hearing, Upadhyay contended, "If I'm a citizen of UP, I have a right to know as to how much debt we have..."



Upadhyay argued that ECI should debar state and national parties from making such promises. After hearing arguments, the top court scheduled the matter for further hearing next week.