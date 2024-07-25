Congress' pan-India movement for early implementation of women's quota

Seeking early implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act in actual action, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba announced on Thursday, 25 July that a nationwide protest against the delay would be launched on 29 July.

Lamba emphasised that political participation is the first step to empowering women, and called for the swift application of the Women’s Reservation Act.

Popularly known as the Women's Reservation Bill, 2023 (formally, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam), this legislation was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 19 September 2023, during a special session of Parliament.

The bill, which was passed by both houses of Parliament almost unanimously on 21 September — with just two votes against — ensures that women will occupy at least 33 per cent of the seats in state legislative assemblies and in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Lamba said, “The Indian National Mahila Congress, a key organisation of the Indian National Congress, will commence a nationwide movement from Jantar Mantar in the national capital on 29 July (Monday). This movement will focus on three major demands from the central government.”