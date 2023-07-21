Seema Haider requests PM Modi to allow her to stay in India

Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who illegally entered India to be with an Indian man she met on the gaming app, has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow her to stay in India.

Seema illegally entered India in May with her four children to marry Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida. The two had become friends while playing online game PUBG in 2019.

Earlier, the police had arrested Seema for entering India illegally without a visa through Nepal.

The UP police's Anti-Terrorism Squad questioned Seema on Monday and Tuesday .

"Please let me stay back in India with Sachin. If you send me back to Pakistan, they will stone me to death," Seema requested PM Modi and CM Yogi on Friday.