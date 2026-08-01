Seers, lawyers file police complaints over Ram Temple donation skit in Parliament

Police complaints have been filed in Varanasi against Purnia MP Pappu Yadav over a protest act on the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with seers and lawyers accusing the parliamentarians of hurting Hindu religious sentiments.

The controversy erupted after Yadav arrived at the Parliament complex dressed as a monk on Friday and enacted the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. Several Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, participated in the act.

Seers submitted a written complaint at Varanasi’s Kotwali police station, while a group of lawyers approached the Cantonment police seeking legal action against Yadav and Gandhi.

Jagadguru Balak Das Devacharya, head priest of Patalpuri Math, alleged that the protest had insulted Lord Ram, the saffron robe and the seer community. He warned that religious leaders would launch widespread protests if action was not taken against those involved.