Sehwag reveals how Kumble revived his career and saved Harbhajan's too

Sehwag's inclusion in the Test team for the 2007-08 Australia tour for the Border-Gavaskar trophy surprised many. Picked on a gut by skipper Anil Kumble, Sehwag, though, did not start the first two Tests that India lost.



Before the third Test in Perth, the team travelled to Canberra for a practice match. "Score a 50 in this match, and you will be picked for the match in Perth," Sehwag remembers his skipper as saying. Sehwag scored a hundred before lunch in the match against ACT Invitation XI.



As promised, Sehwag played in Perth, gave a good start at the top in both innings, and took two wickets. But it was Adelaide when he announced his arrival, not in typical Sehwag fashion, though.



A 63 in the first innings was followed by an uncharacteristic but match-saving 151 in the second at Adelaide. "Those 60 runs were the toughest I scored in my life. I was playing to repay the faith Anil Bhai put in me," Sehwag recalls. "I did not want anyone to question him for bringing me to Australia."



What followed in the fourth innings was a Test-match batting masterclass by Sehwag. Despite losing partners, Sehwag was in his zone. "I was focused on the striker's end; on the other end, I spoke to the umpire, humming my favourite songs. The pressure was gone," Sehwag says of the 151 that kept Australia away from winning the last Test.