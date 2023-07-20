Self-styled godman Ram Rahim now gets parole of 30 days

Less than five months after getting a 40-day parole, self-styled jailed godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Thursday granted regular parole of 30 days by the BJP-led Haryana government.

Ram Rahim headed to his dera at Barwana in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district -- the place where he had spent his previous parole in January this year.

Currently serving a life term for the murder of his manager in 2002, he was also convicted for the rape of two women in 2017 and is lodged in Haryana’s Sunaria jail since 2017.

The 'godman', who has a large number of followers in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, was earlier released from the jail five times for various reasons, including his plea to meet the ailing mother.