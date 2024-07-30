Sena Vs Sena: SC to consider Thackeray group's plea against Shinde, MLAs on 7 Aug

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 30 July said it will hear on 7 August a plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's order declaring the Shiv Sena bloc led by CM Eknath Shinde as the "real political party" after its split in June 2022.

The speaker had also dismissed the disqualification petitions of the Thackeray faction against CM Shinde and his supporting MLAs.

The observation related to the hearing of the Thackeray faction’s plea came from a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud when senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the party, flagged the issue of tagging of the plea with another pertaining to the NCP row.

"The Shiv Sena matter is listed for hearing on August 6 and it is unnecessarily tagged with the NCP (case on Monday)," Sibal said.

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, clarified that on Monday, it had said the NCP and the Shiv Sena matter will be heard together one after the another and they were not tagged.

"We will hear it on August 7," the CJI told Sibal.

On Monday, 29 July the same bench had sought the responses of Ajit Pawar and his 40 MLAs on a separate plea moved by the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP challenging Narwekar's decision declaring the group led by the deputy chief minister as the real NCP.

It had taken note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared for the Sharad Pawar faction, that the plea needed an urgent hearing keeping in mind the short remnant tenure of the state Assembly. The term of the Maharashtra Assembly expires in November.