Sengol a crass electoral gambit to gain votes in TN: historian Madhavan Palat

There was no question of Nehru having accepted a royal sceptre by way of transfer of power, Palat says, because India had resolved to be a democracy and a republic, which it finally became in 1950. Even if the sengol had been a gift from the British, it would be inappropriate and it would have been wrong for Jawaharlal Nehru to have accepted it, says Palat. It does not make any constitutional sense and seems to be a far-fetched piece of fiction cooked up by the present government.

What is more, Nehru would never have dreamt of receiving a symbol of power from a priest, the historian insisted. “Who was [the priest, in the context of the political state] and by what authority would the priest have handed over the symbol of sovereignty and power?” Palat wondered.

Reminding the interviewer that Nehru had publicly opposed President Rajendra Prasad when he expressed a desire to attend the foundation or installation of the reconstructed Somnath temple in 1951, Palat insists that while politeness would have prompted Nehru to accept it as a gift, it is far-fetched to believe that he saw it as a symbol of ‘transfer of power’.

Indeed, Pandit Nehru had little patience with the priestly class and would often lecture them on religion and culture. “Those priests would not have given any lecture to him; he would have lectured them on dharma,” the historian quips.

The crass attempt by the government, he says, appears to be to gain some votes in Tamil Nadu. The Cholas were indeed the most influential royal dynasty in Tamil Nadu, and by placing a symbol of Chola sovereignty in the new parliament building, the ruling party is merely playing an electoral gambit.

Whether this will actually influence voters or not remains to be seen, but in a democracy, the parliament does not require a royal sceptre to represent the authority of the people, who are the rulers. What next? A crown?