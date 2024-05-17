Senior advocate Kapil Sibal elected as SCBA president

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal was on Thursday, 16 May, elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The elections of the association were held on Thursday.

Besides Sibal, senior advocates Adish C Aggarwala, Pradeep Kumar Rai, Priya Hingorani and advocates Tripurari Ray and Neeraj Srivastava were contesting for the post of SCBA president.

According to sources, Sibal secured over 1,000 votes while Rai got over 650 votes.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.

Between 1995 and 2002, the former minister in the Congress-led UPA government served three times as SCBA president.