Senior Akali leader Tota Singh passes away

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Tota Singh, 81, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday after prolonged illness.

Singh had served as the agriculture and education minister in the Akali government. He was the senior vice-president and a member of the core committee of the SAD.

He was also a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.