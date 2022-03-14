Senior Delhi cop assaulted by juniors, 2 arrested

Two Delhi Police personnel were arrested and as many were bound down (to be within the boundary limits) for allegedly assaulting a 51-year-old traffic police Inspector when the latter had found them violating traffic norms, the police said on Monday.



According to Delhi Police, the complainant Inspector lodged a complaint against Constable Ashok, Head Constable Sarnam and Constable Manoj for assaulting on March 10 while he was discharging his duty.



"On March 10, at around 9.00 p.m. Inspector Rajender Prasad along with his staff was on duty at Khanpur red light. It is at that time he saw a Creta car which was parked on the road and was obstructing the smooth flow of traffic and asked them to move it," Delhi Police Spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.