Senior executive of private firm detained for hit-and-run death of food delivery man in Pune

A food delivery man was killed after a high-end car driven by a senior executive of a private firm hit the two-wheeler he was riding in Pune in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Ayush Tayal (34), who was driving the car, fled from the spot after the accident near Tadigutta in the city’s Mundhwa area. Later, he was detained after police tracked him down with the help of CCTV footage, he said.

The food delivery person has been identified as Rauf Akbar Shaikh.