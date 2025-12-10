Sensex and Nifty recover after two-day slump

Equity benchmarks bounced back in early trade on Wednesday, following two sessions of steep losses, as investors picked up stocks at lower levels.

The BSE Sensex rose 259 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 84,925.59 shortly after opening, while the NSE Nifty advanced 64.65 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 25,904.30.

Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Trent, ITC, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were among the early gainers on the Sensex.

In contrast, Eternal, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Titan, Bharti Airtel and Infosys traded lower.