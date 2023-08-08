Senthil Balaji case: SC refers the question if police custody will only be within the first 15 days of remand

The Supreme Court on Monday made reference to a larger bench on the question as to whether the 15 days period of custody in favour of the police should be only within the first 15 days of remand or spanning over the entire period of investigation i.e. 60 or 90 days, as a whole.

A division bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M. Sundresh made the above reference while dismissing the pleas filed by arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji and his wife against the Madras High Court's decision upholding the ED's right to take the DMK leader into custody in connection with an alleged cash for jobs scandal.

It said that section 167 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), 1973 is a bridge between liberty and investigation, performing a fine balancing act.