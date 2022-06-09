Services on Blue Line affected for over 2 hours, commuters face hardship

The normal services could only be resumed after over two hours on the corridor.



"There has been damage to the Over Head Electrification wire due to flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done on a war footing. Update on restoration shall be provided soon. The inconvenience is regretted," DMRC tweeted explaining the cause of the snag.



At 9.43 am it posted, "normal services have resumed".



Due to the services being impacted in the morning rush hour, a majority of the affected commuters were office-goers or businesspersons who were on their way to Connaught Place or other commercial hubs located near the Blue Line network.



Several of them took to Twitter to share the problem they faced with some even tagging Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the effective redressal of this repeated issue.



"Another day but the same news... don't tell us about the hindrance. Inform this to our offices that won't understand the issues we're facing due to the repeated delayed service of blue line," wrote a commuter and Twitter user @_monukumar.