Seven charge-sheeted for selling fake helicopter tickets to Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Seven persons allegedly involved in selling fake helicopter tickets to Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims were charge-sheeted on Saturday in a court in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

While four of the accused were arrested from Rajasthan in March, three were held from Bihar in May during the investigation into complaints regarding duping of pilgrims who were sold online fake helicopter tickets for the journey from Katra to the hill shrine.

As many as fake websites were also identified and blocked during the investigation of the cases, a police spokesman said.