Seven in 10 children missed school due to extreme heat in May-June: Report

Nearly seven in 10 school-going children across India missed school or routine activities because of extreme heat during May and June this year, according to a new report by child rights NGO CRY.

The report, Feeling the Heat: Children's Voices on Heat, Well-Being and Learning in India, surveyed 3,096 children aged 10-17 across 27 states and Union Territories.

According to the findings, 88 per cent of respondents said this summer was hotter than previous years, while 68 per cent reported missing school or routine activities due to heat-related distress. Around 76 per cent said the heat affected their ability to concentrate on studies.

Nearly 47 per cent identified the afternoon as the most difficult part of the day, while over 45 per cent said school hours had become particularly uncomfortable.

India experienced repeated heatwave conditions during the summer of 2026, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in several states. Schools in many regions revised timings, reduced outdoor activities and, in some cases, suspended classes.