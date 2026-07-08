Seven in 10 children missed school due to extreme heat in May-June: Report
CRY survey finds rising temperatures disrupted learning, affected health and increased stress in vulnerable households
Nearly seven in 10 school-going children across India missed school or routine activities because of extreme heat during May and June this year, according to a new report by child rights NGO CRY.
The report, Feeling the Heat: Children's Voices on Heat, Well-Being and Learning in India, surveyed 3,096 children aged 10-17 across 27 states and Union Territories.
According to the findings, 88 per cent of respondents said this summer was hotter than previous years, while 68 per cent reported missing school or routine activities due to heat-related distress. Around 76 per cent said the heat affected their ability to concentrate on studies.
Nearly 47 per cent identified the afternoon as the most difficult part of the day, while over 45 per cent said school hours had become particularly uncomfortable.
India experienced repeated heatwave conditions during the summer of 2026, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in several states. Schools in many regions revised timings, reduced outdoor activities and, in some cases, suspended classes.
According to the Annual Climate Statement 2025 of the India Meteorological Department, 2024 was India's warmest year since records began in 1901, while 2016-2025 was the country's warmest decade on record.
Health and household impact
The report found that 63 per cent of children experienced dehydration during periods of extreme heat, while 51 per cent reported headaches and 44 per cent suffered extreme fatigue.
Heat-related challenges also extended to homes. More than half of the respondents reported frequent power cuts or overheated living spaces, while nearly three in 10 faced water shortages.
The assessment found that children from economically vulnerable households were disproportionately affected. Around 71 per cent of children from families dependent on daily-wage or manual labour reported severe heat-related distress, compared with 46 per cent of children from other households.
The report also highlighted the wider impact of extreme heat on families. Nearly 59 per cent of respondents said the heat had made work more difficult for their parents, 58 per cent noticed changes in their parents' mood or behaviour, and 43 per cent reported increased stress or irritability at home.
Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY, said children's experiences provide valuable insights into how rising temperatures are affecting learning, health and family life, and should inform Heat Action Plans and climate adaptation strategies.