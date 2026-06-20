Climate change could bring life-threatening heat stress to monsoon months: Study

India’s struggle with extreme heat may soon extend well beyond the traditional summer months, with new research indicating that dangerous heat-stress conditions are rapidly emerging during the monsoon season and could affect more than half the country under future warming scenarios.

The study, titled Emergence of Uncompensable Heat Stress During Monsoon Season in India, examined observational data from 1979 to 2021 along with future climate projections. The researchers found that the frequency and geographical extent of UHS have increased significantly across India over the past four decades.

It found that while uncompensable heat stress (UHS) is currently concentrated in the summer season, climate change is expected to drive a sharp rise in hot and humid conditions during the monsoon months, creating a prolonged period of heat-related risk for millions of people.

Uncompensable heat stress refers to environmental conditions in which the human body can no longer cool itself effectively, even through sweating. When heat and humidity combine beyond certain physiological limits, the body’s core temperature continues to rise, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, organ failure and death.

Between March and June, around 8 per cent of India’s land area experienced uncompensable heat stress during the study period. In contrast, only about 1 per cent of the country faced similar conditions during the monsoon season from July to October.

The researchers found that summer UHS is most common across the Indo-Gangetic Plain, parts of eastern coastal India and regions along the India-Pakistan border. These areas experience a combination of very high temperatures and moisture, creating conditions that place severe stress on the human body.

However, one of the study’s key findings is the projected expansion of heat stress during the monsoon season. Under a global warming scenario of 2°C above pre-industrial levels, UHS is expected to affect around 60 per cent of India’s land area during summer and 53 per cent during the monsoon season, making the two seasons nearly comparable in terms of heat-related risk.

The reason lies in humidity. While summer heat stress is often driven by extremely high temperatures, monsoon heat stress is expected to arise from the combination of moderately high temperatures and very high humidity. Such conditions reduce the body’s ability to cool itself through the evaporation of sweat, making even lower temperatures potentially dangerous.