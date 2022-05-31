National

Seven killed in ambulance mishap in UP

Seven persons were killed on Tuesday morning in Bareilly district when the ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a divider and then crashed into a container parked on the roadside

IANS

IANS

According to reports, the accident took place when the driver fell asleep.

The ambulance was taking a patient and his family members from Ram Murti hospital to Delhi.


Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident.

