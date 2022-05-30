Seven killed in Andhra road accident
Seven persons were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district
Seven persons were killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, police said on Monday.
According to the police, a minivan rammed into a stationary truck near Rentachintala late Sunday night.
Six persons died on the spot while one succumbed in the hospital. The deceased included four women.
The injured were admitted to a government hospital at Gurazala, where the condition of a few is stated to be critical.
The victims are all relatives. Tragedy struck them when they were returning home after visiting the Srisailam temple.
A total of 35 people were travelling in the minivan, which overturned after hitting the truck parked by the roadside.
Survivors said overspeeding led to the accident.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines