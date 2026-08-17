Seven killed in stampede at Ashok Dham temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai
More than 12 injured as stampede breaks out amid thousands gathering for Jalabhishek on third Monday of Shravan
At least seven devotees were killed and more than 12 injured after a stampede broke out outside the Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Monday morning, as thousands gathered for prayers and Jalabhishek on the third Monday of the holy Shravan month.
The tragedy unfolded amid an unprecedented rush of devotees. Lakhisarai district magistrate Shailendra Kumar said the arrival of two trains between 6.30 am and 6.45 am further swelled the crowd, eventually leading to the collapse of a barricade outside the temple.
Initial reports also indicated that an electric wire or pole fell near the crowded area, triggering panic. Rumours then spread through the gathering, prompting devotees to rush in different directions. Several people fell and became trapped beneath others in the ensuing crush. Police said the exact sequence of events is still being established.
Local residents and fellow devotees immediately joined rescue efforts, helping those caught in the crowd. Police and administrative officials soon reached the spot, launched rescue operations and arranged for the injured to be taken to nearby hospitals. Authorities remained at the site to manage the crowd and monitor the situation.
The incident occurred as the temple witnessed one of its busiest mornings, with a large number of devotees arriving to offer prayers to Lord Shiva during Shravan, a month considered particularly sacred by devotees of the deity.
The Ashok Dham Temple, also known as the Shri Indradamaneshwar Mahadev Temple, houses a prominent Shivalinga and draws large crowds during Sawan, when devotees observe fasts, offer prayers and perform rituals seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings.
Authorities are continuing to assess the circumstances that led to the stampede and the crowd-management measures in place at the time of the incident.
With IANS inputs