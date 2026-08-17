Seven killed in stampede at Ashok Dham temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

At least seven devotees were killed and more than 12 injured after a stampede broke out outside the Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Monday morning, as thousands gathered for prayers and Jalabhishek on the third Monday of the holy Shravan month.

The tragedy unfolded amid an unprecedented rush of devotees. Lakhisarai district magistrate Shailendra Kumar said the arrival of two trains between 6.30 am and 6.45 am further swelled the crowd, eventually leading to the collapse of a barricade outside the temple.

Initial reports also indicated that an electric wire or pole fell near the crowded area, triggering panic. Rumours then spread through the gathering, prompting devotees to rush in different directions. Several people fell and became trapped beneath others in the ensuing crush. Police said the exact sequence of events is still being established.