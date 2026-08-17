Seven killed, several critically injured in Tarapith hotel fire
Initial investigations suggest a short circuit may have sparked the blaze, which rapidly spread through the hotel
At least seven people were killed and several others critically injured after a devastating fire broke out at a five-storey hotel in Tarapith, West Bengal’s Birbhum district, early on Monday morning. The blaze engulfed the hotel as many guests were asleep, trapping several people inside.
The fire broke out at Bideshini Hotel around 5 am. Located near the Tarapith Police Station and beside a pond, the hotel was quickly engulfed in thick smoke, triggering panic among guests and local residents.
Initial investigations suggest a short circuit may have sparked the blaze, which rapidly spread through the hotel. Firefighters and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, eventually bringing the flames under control.
Birbhum district police superintendent Vidit Raj Bundesh confirmed that the toll has risen and that Kalyan Paul, the owner of the hotel named 'Bideshini', has been arrested.
Several trapped guests were rescued and taken to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. Doctors said some of the injured were in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could increase.
Smoke traps guests on upper floors
Although the fire was reportedly concentrated mainly on the ground floor, dense smoke spread up to the fifth floor, making it difficult for guests to escape.
Hotel owner Kalyan Paul said the night watchman noticed the fire soon after it broke out and activated the fire extinguishers. The power supply was also disconnected, but the flames had already spread to combustible materials in the hotel.
“The firefighters came and extinguished the fire,” Paul said, adding that guests rushed out of their rooms in panic. While an exit was available at the rear of the hotel, many guests could not locate it in the confusion and instead tried to escape through the reception area.
Several people suffered burns, while others fell ill after inhaling smoke.
The incident has raised fresh questions over fire-safety arrangements at hotels in Tarapith, a major pilgrimage destination that attracts large numbers of visitors throughout the year. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze and the safety measures in place at the hotel.
With IANS inputs