Seven killed, several critically injured in Tarapith hotel fire

At least seven people were killed and several others critically injured after a devastating fire broke out at a five-storey hotel in Tarapith, West Bengal’s Birbhum district, early on Monday morning. The blaze engulfed the hotel as many guests were asleep, trapping several people inside.

The fire broke out at Bideshini Hotel around 5 am. Located near the Tarapith Police Station and beside a pond, the hotel was quickly engulfed in thick smoke, triggering panic among guests and local residents.

Initial investigations suggest a short circuit may have sparked the blaze, which rapidly spread through the hotel. Firefighters and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations, eventually bringing the flames under control.

Birbhum district police superintendent Vidit Raj Bundesh confirmed that the toll has risen and that Kalyan Paul, the owner of the hotel named 'Bideshini', has been arrested.

Several trapped guests were rescued and taken to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. Doctors said some of the injured were in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll could increase.