Seven pilgrims killed in hit-and-run on Gujarat highway

Seven pilgrims were killed and several others injured after a speeding truck ran into them on the Lakhtar–Viramgam highway in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district in the early hours of Monday.

The victims, all members of the Bharwad community, were part of a large group travelling on foot towards Viramgam for a religious ceremony. The accident occurred at around 1.20 am between Chharad and Bhaskarpara villages near Lakhtar.

According to officials, the group had set out from Gadhka village in Rajkot district and was heading for temple worship and a flag-hoisting ritual. Around 700 devotees were participating in the pilgrimage, with the victims belonging to the Mundhva family.

Police said a dumper truck travelling at high speed struck the group from behind. Seven people, including five women and two men, died at the scene. The deceased included Masabhai Mundhva, Jaluben Mundhva, Raniben Lambariya and Vajiben Mundhva.