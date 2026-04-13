Seven pilgrims killed in hit-and-run on Gujarat highway
Speeding truck ploughs into group walking at night, leaving several others seriously injured
Seven pilgrims were killed and several others injured after a speeding truck ran into them on the Lakhtar–Viramgam highway in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district in the early hours of Monday.
The victims, all members of the Bharwad community, were part of a large group travelling on foot towards Viramgam for a religious ceremony. The accident occurred at around 1.20 am between Chharad and Bhaskarpara villages near Lakhtar.
According to officials, the group had set out from Gadhka village in Rajkot district and was heading for temple worship and a flag-hoisting ritual. Around 700 devotees were participating in the pilgrimage, with the victims belonging to the Mundhva family.
Police said a dumper truck travelling at high speed struck the group from behind. Seven people, including five women and two men, died at the scene. The deceased included Masabhai Mundhva, Jaluben Mundhva, Raniben Lambariya and Vajiben Mundhva.
At least four others sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital, while some reports suggested that as many as a dozen pilgrims may have been affected.
Eyewitnesses indicated that the truck driver failed to slow down despite the presence of pedestrians on the roadside. One account suggested that another vehicle had been halted due to a tyre issue, forcing pilgrims to walk along the edge of the highway when the truck approached at speed and struck them.
The force of the collision left bodies scattered across the road, highlighting the severity of the impact.
Emergency services, including the 108 ambulance network, responded quickly and transported the injured to a nearby government hospital. The deceased were also taken for post-mortem examinations.
Police have registered a case against the truck driver, who fled the scene after the incident, and a search is under way to trace him.
Local MLA P. K. Parmar, who visited the site, said the pilgrims had begun their journey after offering prayers and were en route to Viramgam before proceeding further to Mera village.
The Lakhtar–Viramgam stretch has seen multiple accidents in recent months, with residents raising concerns about speeding vehicles and inadequate road safety measures on the route.
With IANS inputs