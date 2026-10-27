Seventeen inmates escape from Tamil Nadu jail after attacking guards; four recaptured

Seventeen prisoners escaped from Thekkampatti district jail in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district after allegedly attacking guards on Monday night

Four were recaptured by Tuesday morning; 17 special police teams are searching for the remaining 13

Police said a prisoner allegedly feigned a seizure to lure guards into the enclosure; one injured guard was hospitalised

Seventeen prisoners escaped from Thekkampatti district jail near Andipatti in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district on Monday night after allegedly luring guards into their enclosure and attacking them. Four were recaptured by Tuesday morning, while a search continued for the remaining 13.

Police said preliminary inquiries suggested that one inmate pretended to have a seizure, prompting guards to enter the enclosure to administer first aid. The prisoners allegedly assaulted the personnel and fled.

One guard injured in the attack was admitted to hospital. Details of his condition were not immediately available.

The breakout occurred at around 10 p.m. Southern Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari said police were alerted at approximately 10.20 pm and formed 17 special teams to pursue the escapees.

Theni superintendent of police Praveen Gautham reached the jail after receiving information about the incident and inspected the premises. Bidari also visited the facility and questioned prison personnel about the escape.