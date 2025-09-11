Indian border guards capture 60 inmates from Nepal jailbreaks

The SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), which secures the India–Nepal border, has apprehended approximately 60 individuals from various locations along the international boundary. Officials stated that most of those caught are suspected to be Nepalese citizens who may have escaped during the recent unrest and jailbreaks in Nepal.

Over 15,000 prisoners are reported to have escaped from more than two dozen jails in the neighbouring nation since the unrest began.

During the past two days (9–10 September), SSB personnel captured the inmates from border areas in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. The detainees have been handed over to local state police forces for further questioning, the officials added.

Two or three of the individuals in custody have claimed to be of Indian origin, and investigations are underway to verify these assertions, officials said.

The SSB, which operates under the ministry of home affairs, is responsible for guarding the 1,751 km unfenced border India shares with Nepal on the north. The force has stationed approximately 50 battalions, equating to around 60,000 personnel, in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, which share the border with Nepal, and increased vigilance in the frontier states.