Nepal: Violence continues, former PM's wife succumbs to burn injuries

Violence continued in several parts of Nepal on 9 September even after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, which appeared to have little effect on the protesters, who set fire to the Parliament, the president's office, PM's residence, the Supreme Court, political party offices and homes of senior leaders.

Prime Minister Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests by Gen Z over corruption and a government ban on social media. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.

A mob set a house belonging to former prime minister Jhala Nath Khanal on fire in Dallu. His wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, who was trapped inside the house, sustained serious burn injuries, according to eyewitnesses. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries during treatment, news portal Khabarhub reported citing family sources. Khanal served as prime minister from February 2011 to August 2011.

The protesters also burnt the house of former finance minister and Nepali Congress leader Ramsaran Mahat at Kapan, Kathmandu.

Agitating groups set fire to the Supreme Court building, the main administrative complex of the government, Singhdurbar, the president's office at Maharajgunj, and the prime minister's residence at Baluwatar.

The Kantipur Television office in the Tinkune area of Kathmandu was also vandalised by the agitating group, which set the building on fire.

A number of police posts, including Gaushala police post, Lubhu police post and Kalimati police beat, were also set on fire by mobs.

The protesters also set on fire the house belonging to former prime minister and Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba at Budhanilkantha in the east of Kathmandu.