Indian states scramble as citizens remain stranded in Nepal quagmire

Amid violent unrest in Nepal that has claimed over 30 lives and forced Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli to resign, Indian authorities — both Central and state — have launched coordinated efforts to assist and evacuate Indian nationals stranded in the neighbouring Himalayan nation.

The protests, initially sparked by a controversial government ban on social media, have evolved into a nationwide uprising led by Nepal’s youth — popularly referred to as the 'Gen Z movement' — against alleged corruption and political apathy. Widespread demonstrations have resulted in the torching of key government buildings, including Parliament, and the imposition of a nationwide curfew by the Nepal Army.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. Those already in the country have been asked to remain indoors, avoid public gatherings, and follow instructions from local authorities and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The MEA has also released emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals requiring assistance:

Embassy of India, Kathmandu: 📞 +977-980 860 2881 (also on WhatsApp) 📞 +977-981 032 6134 (also on WhatsApp)

Embassy of India, Beijing (for those in the Tibet Autonomous Region): 📞 0086-185-1428-4905 (calls only) 📞 0086-135-2065-7602 (WhatsApp also)



Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that he had spoken directly to India’s Foreign Secretary, who confirmed that around 1,000 Indian citizens stranded in Nepal would be brought back soon.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up a 24x7 emergency cell at AP Bhavan in New Delhi to assist approximately 30 Telugu-speaking citizens stranded in Kathmandu. Among them is former information commissioner Madabhushi Sridharacharyulu. The state is coordinating with the MEA and the Indian Embassy to ensure food, shelter, and security for those affected.

Kerala

Around 40 tourists from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts have been stranded near Kathmandu. The group is safe and sheltered at a hotel, but has been impacted by the travel disruptions. Kerala officials are in close contact with families and coordinating with central agencies for a safe return.

West Bengal

The West Bengal Police has launched a dedicated helpline for tourists returning via the Panitanki and Pashupati check-posts in Darjeeling district:

📞 Mobile/WhatsApp: 91478 89078

📞 Landline: 0354-2252057

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has assured that all tourists from the state will be repatriated within a few days. The Darjeeling district administration is working with Nepalese authorities to coordinate safe border crossings.

The ongoing crisis has had a ripple effect in Kolkata — particularly in Sonagachi, where a section of Nepalese women continue to work in the sex trade, albeit in smaller numbers than in previous years.