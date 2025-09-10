Indian states scramble as citizens remain stranded in Nepal quagmire
The unrest has also disrupted the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra undertaken via Nepal through private tour operators
Amid violent unrest in Nepal that has claimed over 30 lives and forced Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli to resign, Indian authorities — both Central and state — have launched coordinated efforts to assist and evacuate Indian nationals stranded in the neighbouring Himalayan nation.
The protests, initially sparked by a controversial government ban on social media, have evolved into a nationwide uprising led by Nepal’s youth — popularly referred to as the 'Gen Z movement' — against alleged corruption and political apathy. Widespread demonstrations have resulted in the torching of key government buildings, including Parliament, and the imposition of a nationwide curfew by the Nepal Army.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a travel advisory urging citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. Those already in the country have been asked to remain indoors, avoid public gatherings, and follow instructions from local authorities and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
The MEA has also released emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals requiring assistance:
Embassy of India, Kathmandu:
📞 +977-980 860 2881 (also on WhatsApp)
📞 +977-981 032 6134 (also on WhatsApp)
Embassy of India, Beijing (for those in the Tibet Autonomous Region):
📞 0086-185-1428-4905 (calls only)
📞 0086-135-2065-7602 (WhatsApp also)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that he had spoken directly to India’s Foreign Secretary, who confirmed that around 1,000 Indian citizens stranded in Nepal would be brought back soon.
Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government has set up a 24x7 emergency cell at AP Bhavan in New Delhi to assist approximately 30 Telugu-speaking citizens stranded in Kathmandu. Among them is former information commissioner Madabhushi Sridharacharyulu. The state is coordinating with the MEA and the Indian Embassy to ensure food, shelter, and security for those affected.
Kerala
Around 40 tourists from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts have been stranded near Kathmandu. The group is safe and sheltered at a hotel, but has been impacted by the travel disruptions. Kerala officials are in close contact with families and coordinating with central agencies for a safe return.
West Bengal
The West Bengal Police has launched a dedicated helpline for tourists returning via the Panitanki and Pashupati check-posts in Darjeeling district:
📞 Mobile/WhatsApp: 91478 89078
📞 Landline: 0354-2252057
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has assured that all tourists from the state will be repatriated within a few days. The Darjeeling district administration is working with Nepalese authorities to coordinate safe border crossings.
The ongoing crisis has had a ripple effect in Kolkata — particularly in Sonagachi, where a section of Nepalese women continue to work in the sex trade, albeit in smaller numbers than in previous years.
Once forming a significant portion of sex workers across red-light areas from Kalighat in Kolkata to smaller brothels in Howrah and Hooghly, the Nepalese community still maintains a visible presence in Sonagachi.
Now, many of them find themselves caught in a state of deep uncertainty — unable to contact their families or send money back home. With Nepal’s airports closed, international borders sealed, and communications severely disrupted, they remain stranded and anxious.
Delhi
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta stated that her government is in constant contact with both the Indian and Nepalese embassies. She spoke to Nepal’s Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, and India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, regarding the safety of Delhi residents. “The people of Delhi will not be left alone in this time of crisis,” she said.
Madhya Pradesh
In Chhatarpur district, 14 people from four families, including five children aged 1 to 7, are stranded in Kathmandu. The group travelled to Nepal to visit the Pashupatinath temple and are currently staying at Hotel Ganga Sagar, where food and water supplies have run dangerously low.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed that he has directed officials to work with the Government of India to secure their safe return. Chhatarpur Collector Parth Jaiswal has been in direct contact with the group and said regular air services are expected to resume soon.
Bihar
The Bihar government has sounded a high alert in all districts bordering Nepal. Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday, instructing DMs and SPs to:
Enforce strict screening at all border entry points
Heighten security at sensitive locations such as railway stations, bridges, and power facilities
Maintain readiness for rapid emergency response
The meeting was attended virtually by all district officials bordering Nepal, along with DGP Vinay Kumar and senior home department personnel.
The unrest has also disrupted the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra undertaken via Nepal through private tour operators. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has urged pilgrims in the Tibet Autonomous Region to exercise caution and prioritise health and safety given the high altitude and logistical challenges.
The resumption of the Yatra earlier this year followed a thaw in India-China relations, but the instability in Nepal has affected cross-border travel routes.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines