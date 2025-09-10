In Kolkata, turmoil in Nepal sees Sonagachi workers in despair

The ripples of unrest raging across Nepal have travelled nearly 800 km south to Kolkata’s Sonagachi, Asia’s largest red-light district, where Nepalese sex workers are unable to get in touch with their families amid the political upheaval back home.

On 9 September, Tuesday, prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli stepped down under the pressure of a fierce student-led uprising that has set Nepal on fire literally and politically.

Demonstrators torched the residences of senior leaders, stormed party offices, vandalised the parliament and left the ruling dispensation rattled. The trigger was the Oli government’s controversial ban on social media, which snowballed into massive public outrage.

A day earlier, police firing on protesters had claimed 19 lives, further fuelling anger on the streets.

The developments have had a ripple effect in Kolkata — especially in Sonagachi, where a section of Nepalese women still work in the sex trade despite their declining numbers over the years.

From Kalighat in Kolkata to Howrah and Hooghly’s smaller brothels, Nepalese once comprised a major chunk of sex workers, but Sonagachi continues to house several of them.