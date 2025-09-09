Nepal protests: Mamata urges Bengal border areas to maintain peace
The violent protests rocking Nepal found resonance in West Bengal, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, urging the people in the northern districts bordering Nepal to maintain peace.
Violent anti-government protests continued for the second day in Nepal as people came out in large numbers, defying curbs on public gatherings. The demonstrators vandalised the residences of several political leaders, with Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigning in the afternoon.
While emphasising that "we love Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. We love all the bordering countries”, Banerjee added, “I also urge residents of Siliguri, Kalimpong, and other areas near the Nepal border to maintain peace and avoid activities that could create tension."
Speaking to the media at Kolkata airport before leaving for a tour of north Bengal, Banerjee said, "We cannot interfere; this is not our matter. We will remain well if our neighbourhood remains well. We want peace to prevail in the neighbouring country."
Bengal has a large Nepalese-speaking population spread mostly across Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Siliguri and Alipurduar districts. The nearly 100-km border which the state shares with Nepal offers a few official crossing points, though crossovers are frequent and fluid through 'unofficial' ones. Intermarriages and blood ties are common between residents on both sides.
The student-led protests by 'Gen Z' youth in Nepal reflected the growing public anger with the political class over a range of issues including alleged corruption and a ban on social media.
Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office shouting slogans and demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during the protests on Monday, officials said.
With agency inputs
