Nepal protests: Mamata urges Bengal border areas to maintain peace

The violent protests rocking Nepal found resonance in West Bengal, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, urging the people in the northern districts bordering Nepal to maintain peace.

Violent anti-government protests continued for the second day in Nepal as people came out in large numbers, defying curbs on public gatherings. The demonstrators vandalised the residences of several political leaders, with Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigning in the afternoon.

While emphasising that "we love Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. We love all the bordering countries”, Banerjee added, “I also urge residents of Siliguri, Kalimpong, and other areas near the Nepal border to maintain peace and avoid activities that could create tension."