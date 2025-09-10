Nepal crisis: Andhra Bhavan sets up emergency cell in New Delhi to assist stranded Telugu-speaking people

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up an emergency cell at Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi to assist Telugu-speaking people stranded in Nepal, which is witnessing civil unrest.

Andhra Bhavan Commissioner Arja Srikanth said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu asked Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu and officials of Andhra Bhavan to extend all possible support.

"In view of the ongoing unrest in Nepal, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has set up an Emergency Cell at AP Bhavan, New Delhi, to provide immediate support and ensure the safety of Telugu citizens currently stranded in Nepal," said Srikanth in a press release issued late on Tuesday, 9 September.

According to Srikanth, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu has assured complete cooperation, and around 30 Telugu people in Bafal, Kathmandu, are currently being assisted with food, accommodation and medical aid.

The commissioner said that an official has been designated as the emergency nodal officer at AP Bhavan.

He noted that the TDP-led government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy to monitor the situation and safeguard Telugu people.

A few Telugu families staying at a Kathmandu hotel were shifted to a nearby guest house after reports of protestors gathering outside and threatening arson, he added.

The emergency cell is functioning round-the-clock, coordinating with the embassy and local representatives to ensure the safety and welfare of Telugu people in Nepal, the release added.