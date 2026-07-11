Several feared dead after boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes off Vietnam
Indian Embassy says rescue operations are under way near Phu Quoc Island as authorities work to establish the exact number of casualties
Several Indian tourists were killed after a boat capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday, with local authorities continuing search and rescue operations to determine the full extent of the tragedy.
The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed the incident, saying the exact details were still being ascertained as rescue teams searched the area.
"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing," the Embassy said in a post on X.
The Embassy said control rooms had been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance to the families of those affected.
According to local news outlet VnExpress, the speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists, along with a tour guide and four crew members, when it capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island.
The report said the accident occurred at around 1 pm after the vessel, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, reportedly developed a mechanical fault and overturned.
Tourist boats in the vicinity rushed to assist those on board before emergency responders arrived. Authorities said at least 15 people had died, including two women and 13 men, while 21 survivors were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The An Thoi Port Border Guard Station deployed two rescue vessels carrying 35 personnel and coordinated the operation with the navy and coast guard.
May Rut Ngoai Island, located off Phu Quoc, is a popular tourist destination known for its coral reefs and diving activities, with visitors typically reaching the island by boat or speedboat.
With IANS inputs