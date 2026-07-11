Several feared dead after boat carrying Indian tourists capsizes off Vietnam

Several Indian tourists were killed after a boat capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday, with local authorities continuing search and rescue operations to determine the full extent of the tragedy.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed the incident, saying the exact details were still being ascertained as rescue teams searched the area.

"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing," the Embassy said in a post on X.

The Embassy said control rooms had been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy in Hanoi to provide information and assistance to the families of those affected.