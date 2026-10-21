Several houses torched in abandoned Manipur village amid ethnic tensions
According to police, suspected militants set fire to Khoikai Kuki village, located near Chassad village, at around 5.30 am
Suspected militants set fire to several houses in abandoned Khoikai Kuki village in Manipur’s Kamjong district around 5.30 am on Wednesday
The village was deserted after residents fled escalating clashes between the Kuki and Naga communities
The damage and identities of those responsible remain unknown, amid ongoing ethnic violence that has reportedly killed over 50 people this year
Several houses were set on fire in an abandoned village in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Wednesday morning, triggering fresh tensions in the region amid ongoing clashes between the Kuki and Naga communities.
According to police, suspected militants set fire to Khoikai Kuki village, located near Chassad village, at around 5.30 am. The extent of the damage and the identities of those responsible were yet to be established.
The village had been deserted after residents fled their homes amid escalating tensions and violence between the two tribal communities. The latest incident has raised fresh concerns over security in the affected areas, where repeated clashes have led to casualties, destruction of property and displacement.
Police said further details about the incident, including the number of houses damaged and the circumstances surrounding the arson, were still being ascertained.
The incident comes amid continuing ethnic tensions in Manipur, where clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have reportedly claimed more than 50 lives and left dozens of houses burnt since the beginning of the year.
Several districts have been affected by the violence, including Tamenglong, Noney, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul and Kamjong. The unrest has heightened concerns about the safety of residents and the possibility of further displacement in vulnerable communities.
The burning of houses in an already deserted village underscores the continuing risks to property and security even in areas where residents have fled.
Authorities are yet to determine the full extent of the damage in Khoikai Kuki village or establish who was responsible for the attack. The incident is likely to add to concerns over maintaining peace in the district as tensions between the communities persist.
Further details are awaited as police continue to assess the situation.
With PTI inputs