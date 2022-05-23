Several trains cancelled, diverted on Patna-Kolkata route after protests on tracks in Bihar

Train services were affected on the Patna-Kolkata route of the East Central Railway (ECR) zone due to an agitation at the Barhiya railway station in Bihar, officials said on Monday.



A large number of people have squatted on the tracks at the station, about 120 km from Patna. They are demanding stoppage for the Patliputra Express and a few other trains at the Barhiya railway station. They have blocked both up and down railway lines and are not allowing any train to pass through.



Due to the protest ECR has cancelled over one dozen trains and diverted more than two dozen trains bound to Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati and other parts of north Bihar and Jharkhand.



Sources said that the agitators and officials of ECR sat on the table for talks, but they failed. An official of ECR claimed that the department is ready for the stoppage of Patliputra Express train, but the agitators are demanding for the stoppage of some more trains. The agitators have stopped Patliputra Express train for more than 20 hours at Barhiya railway station.