Cyclone Remal likely to hit Bengal coast on 26 May midnight, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, 24 May, said cyclone Remal is very likely to hit the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around Sunday, 26 May midnight.

IMD attributed the cyclonic storm to a depression formed over central Bay of Bengal which is continuing to move northward.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on the 24 May, over the central Bay of Bengal about 800 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh) and 810 km south of Canning (West Bengal).

Continuing to move nearly northward, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around 26 May midnight as a severe cyclonic storm, it added.

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal districts of West Bengal and adjoining districts of North Odisha on 26 and 27 May and isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over coastal districts of West Bengal on 26 May.