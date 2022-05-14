Severe heatwave warning for parts of Delhi

A heatwave spell scorching Delhi for the last two days is predicted to worsen on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an 'orange' alert, warning that the mercury may soar to 46-47 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, is predicted to settle at 44 degrees Celsius as against 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Delhi on Friday saw the mercury rise to 46.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh. The weather stations at Jafarpur and Mungeshpur had recorded maximum temperatures of 45.6 degrees Celsius and 45.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, six notches above normal for this time of the year.

Pitampura also reeled under heatwave conditions, recording a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius.

A 'yellow' alert has been issued to caution people about a heatwave on Sunday.