Sewage-tainted water sickens 50 in Ahmedabad, 11 hospitalised

At least 50 residents of Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia area fell ill with diarrhoea and vomiting after contaminated water from a drainage line allegedly entered a drinking water pipeline, prompting a health response from civic authorities.

Officials said 11 people were hospitalised, while the remaining patients received outpatient treatment and are reported to be stable.

The incident affected nine residential societies, where residents complained of receiving dirty and foul-smelling water through household taps. Cases of illness began surfacing about four days ago.

“People from nine residential societies in Ghatlodia complained of receiving contaminated water supply, following which several cases of diarrhoea and vomiting were reported,” said Dr Bhavin Solanki, Medical Officer of Health at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).