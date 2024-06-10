Sex video case: Prajwal’s custody ends; to be produced in court by SIT

The custody of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in a sex video case, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will end on Monday, 10 June, and the sleuths will produce him before the court.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna will be produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court by the SIT.

Sources explained that the prosecution will seek to extend his custody with the SIT in connection with two other cases of alleged repeated rape and sexual assault.

Currently, Prajwal Revanna is under arrest in connection with a kidnapping and rape case registered at the Holenarasipur Police Station.