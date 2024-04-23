Sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief: Court to pass order on 20 May

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its order on 20 May on whether to accept a police report seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The court, which was scheduled to pass the order on Tuesday, 23 April, said some clarifications were required in the matter.

During the in-chamber proceedings held on 1 August 2023, the minor wrestler told the court that she was satisfied with the Delhi Police's investigation in the case and not opposed to the closure report it had submitted.

On 15 June, 2023, the Delhi Police filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case involving the girl after her father made a startling claim midway through the probe that he levelled false allegations of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to his daughter.