Delhi court defers hearing on framing of charges against ex-WFI chief

A Delhi court on Thursday, 18 April deferred a hearing concerning the framing of charges against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in an alleged sexual harassment case by six women wrestlers.

The decision to defer came after Singh submitted an application seeking further examination of evidence concerning his whereabouts on the alleged date of the incident, 7 September, 2022.

He told the court that he was not in Delhi when one of the complainant wrestlers was allegedly sexually harassed.

Presiding over the case, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot of Rouse Avenue Court, deferred the pronouncement of the order and will hear the matter on 26 April.

The application argues for a detailed investigation into Singh's claims of being abroad when the incident purportedly took place. The application also demanded that the Delhi Police produce the Call Detail Record (CDR).

APP Atul Srivastava, representing the Delhi Police, opposed the application, arguing that the timing of the request was strategic and intended to prolong the case.

He stressed the potential legal ramifications of reopening the investigation at this stage. Meanwhile, the legal counsel for the complainants criticised the application as a tactic to delay the proceedings.

They argued that the necessary documents should have been procured earlier under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which deals with the communication of evidence to the accused.

In February, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had sought to be discharged in the case, citing delay in reporting the alleged offence and contradictions in the complainants' statements. Earlier during the proceedings, the complainants and police had said that there was ample evidence to proceed with the trial against the accused individuals.